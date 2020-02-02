Japanese Warship Departs for Middle East - Report

Deployment of a Japanese Navy vessel to the Middle East reportedly comes after lengthy approval that has been sought by Tokyo in a bid to keep a delicate balance to avoid spoiled relations with Wahsington and maintain its ties with Tehran.

JMSDF Takanami-class destroyer JS Takanami DD-110 has left Yokosuka Base and i heading towards the Middle East, according to the order of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces (SDF), the 47News media outlet said Sunday.

🇯🇵#Japan: JMSDF Takanami-class destroyer JS Takanami DD-110 in JMSDF Yokosuka Naval Base, who was ordered to be dispatched to the #MiddleEast for their first long-term intelligence-gathering mission overseas

​According to the media report, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was present at the departure ceremony and addressed the public on the high importance of this navy mission.

"...The task of gathering information is of enormous significance directly linked to the lives of the people [...] About 90 percent of the oil consumed in Japan passes through the sea area where the destroyers are operating, such as the Gulf of Oman. It is an area that can be said to be the aorta and lifeline that supports the lives of Japanese people", Abe said, cited by 47News.

According to the media report, Takanami destroyer, along with 200 SDF personnel aboard, is slated to reach its destination point later this month. The crew will reportedly operate with two P-3C maritime patrol aircraft to guard ships heading for Japanese ports.

The Japanese authorities have reportedly declared preparedness to use force while protecting the passage of cargo ships in the Middle East - a decision that violates the nation's constitution.

