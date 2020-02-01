Alert Sirens Sound in Southern Israeli Communities - IDF

According to an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) statement, air raid sirens went off Saturday in two kibbutzim (communities) - Nahal Oz and Alumim - located in the southern part of the country, near the border with the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that at least one rocket was fired from Gaza against Israeli territory, noting that the launch marks "the 4th consecutive day that terrorists in Gaza have launched rockets at Israeli civilians".

​The IDF tweet below reads: "Alert was activated in kibbutzim Nahal Oz and Alumim . The details are under review".

הופעלה התרעה בקיבוצים נחל עוז ועלומים. הפרטים בבדיקה — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 1, 2020

On Friday, the IDF reported a reported eight attacks against Israeli territory. Responding to the attacks, Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas targets in Gaza.

The IDF considers Hamas directly responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization said to be in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted conflict with Israel for decades.

Tensions between Palestinians and Israel escalated following Tuesday's presentation of the so called "deal of the century" by US President Donald Trump.

The deal proposed by Trump, which he considers a solution for the long-standing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, sparked harsh reaction among Palestinian leadership, with the head of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas severing all ties between Israel and the US.