Register
17:27 GMT01 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    Iranian Envoy Lambasts ‘Deal of the Century’, Compares US to Satan

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    360
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107816/44/1078164421.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002011078201778-iranian-envoy-deal-of-century-us-satan/

    At the end of January, which was marked by an escalation between Iran and the US over the killing of the Islamic Republic’s top commander Qasem Soleimani, Donald Trump unveiled his long-touted peace plan. It angered the Palestinian Authority and Arab Nations, who have accused Washington of bias in favour of the Jewish state.

    Mohammad Ali Hosseini, who recently took up the post of Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, has slammed foreign meddling in the Middle East, saying that the region “cannot expect anything good from the US”, the Islamic Republic News Agency reports.

    The envoy touched upon Washington’s policy in the region while he spoke about its actions in Afghanistan at the Islamabad Policy Institute. According to the diplomat, Tehran has doubts about the role of the US anywhere in the world, especially in the war-torn country, adding that peace and stability in Afghanistan cannot occur by militarisation. Speaking about the matter, Hosseini took aim at the recently unveiled “deal of the century”.

    “You can also witness the ‘deal of the century' about the Palestinian issue which has directly affected the rights of the Palestinians. This is the worst act that we are witnessing at the moment. Where there is a role of Satan or US we cannot expect anything good from that”, he noted.

    He also blamed “the foreign intervention” for the bloodshed in the region and for creating groups like Daesh*, which he claims were deployed to Iraq and Syria. He insisted that his country has been trying to resolve the conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen with dialogue and advised the nations on countering terrorist groups, in particular with the help of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani. According to the diplomat, the general visited Baghdad at the invitation of the Iraqi government in an attempt to promote peace and tranquillity in the country.

    He called on other states in the region to make efforts to counter foreign meddling, especially by the US. At the same time, he claimed that the Islamic Republic is ready for dialogue with Saudi Arabia, welcoming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to mediate. He pointed to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani’s proposal to establish a regional cooperation mechanism under the so-called Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) and lamented the refusal of some countries in the area to cooperate.

    “We told Prime Minister Imran Khan during his Iran visit that we are ready to hold dialogue either in Tehran, Riyadh, or in Islamabad but Pakistan has not received a positive response from the other side, however, we have not lost the hope”, Mohammad Ali Hosseini concluded.

    ‘Deal of the Century’ Rejected by Palestinians

    Donald Trump presented the long-touted peace plan for the Middle East, also known as the "deal of the century", and crafted by his son-in-law/aide Jared Kushner, on 28 January. It envisages the creation of a Palestinian state on scattered patches of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, connected by a system of roads, bridges and tunnels with a capital on the outskirts of East Jerusalem, of which the planned state would be granted only a tiny fraction.

    At the same time, the Palestinian state's borders would be secured by Israel, rather than by its own forces. The Jewish state, in turn, would receive recognition for all of its West Bank settlements and would have the Jordan Valley at its disposal.

    U.S. President Donald Trump waves next to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prior to announcing his Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    Mideast Peace Plan: Trump Unveils His 'Deal of the Century'
    The Palestinian Authority rejected the plan, citing perceived US bias in favour of Israel and viewing it as a rejection of all the previously reached accords as well as of international law. It pledged to sever all ties, including cooperation on security, between Israel and the US on the one side and the Palestinians on the other in response.

    Related:

    Palestinians March in West Bank to Protest Trump's 'Deal of the Century' Announcement - Video
    Pompeo ‘Committed’ to Testifying on US Drone Strike That Killed Soleimani, Panel Chairman Says
    Russia’s UN Envoy Blasts ‘Deal of the Century’ Map Which Shows Golan Heights as Part of Israel
    Palestinians Protest in Jerusalem Against Trump's 'Deal of the Century' - Video
    Tags:
    Qassem Soleimani, Donald Trump, Israel-Gaza conflict, Deal of the century, Israel, Palestinian Authority, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One Small Step for Man, One Giant Leap for Capitalism: 30th Anniversary of First McDonald's in USSR
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse