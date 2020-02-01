Iran Air Plane Skids Off Runway in Western City of Kermanshah - Video

"This Airbus-319 belongs to the carrier Iran Air of the Islamic Republic of Iran. After take-off from Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, it skidded off the runway today at around 06:00 [03:30 GMT] as it was landing at Kermanshah Airport due to some issues with its front wheel", spokesman Reza Jafar Zade said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.
#BREAKING During landing at the airport of Kermanshah in Iran, the passenger Airbus A319 of Iran Air airline rolled out of the runway.— Kapil Patil (@Kapil_Patils) February 1, 2020
A preliminary cause of the incident is a rupture of the front landing gear during landing in heavy snow. pic.twitter.com/uwU3l9zKth
The spokesman added that no one had been hurt in the incident.
Watch: New video shows airliner seems to be in good condition. No landing gears broken. #Airbus 319 skidded off runway in Kermanshah in western #Iran No casualties reported. 10 days ago another passenger plane skid off into street in #PersianGulf port city Mahshahr. pic.twitter.com/NaHxijp5wy— Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) February 1, 2020
In a high-profile incident on Monday, a Caspian Airlines plane with 135 people on board skidded off the runway and onto a busy road in the city of Bandar Mahshahr. No one was injured in the incident.
