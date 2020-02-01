Iran Air Plane Skids Off Runway in Western City of Kermanshah - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Iran Air jetliner with 102 passengers and eight crew members on board skidded off the runway as it was landing at an airport in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah on Saturday, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation said.

"This Airbus-319 belongs to the carrier Iran Air of the Islamic Republic of Iran. After take-off from Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, it skidded off the runway today at around 06:00 [03:30 GMT] as it was landing at Kermanshah Airport due to some issues with its front wheel", spokesman Reza Jafar Zade said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

#BREAKING During landing at the airport of Kermanshah in Iran, the passenger Airbus A319 of Iran Air airline rolled out of the runway.

A preliminary cause of the incident is a rupture of the front landing gear during landing in heavy snow. pic.twitter.com/uwU3l9zKth — Kapil Patil (@Kapil_Patils) February 1, 2020

​The spokesman added that no one had been hurt in the incident.

Watch: New video shows airliner seems to be in good condition. No landing gears broken. #Airbus 319 skidded off runway in Kermanshah in western #Iran No casualties reported. 10 days ago another passenger plane skid off into street in #PersianGulf port city Mahshahr. pic.twitter.com/NaHxijp5wy — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) February 1, 2020

​In a high-profile incident on Monday, a Caspian Airlines plane with 135 people on board skidded off the runway and onto a busy road in the city of Bandar Mahshahr. No one was injured in the incident.