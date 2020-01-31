Red Alert Sirens Sound in Two Israeli Gaza Border Communities - IDF

The news comes as Palestinians took to the streets of the West Bank and Gaza on Friday to protest US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

Sirens in two Israeli communitites of Nir Yitzhak and Sufa wenf off on Friday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said, noting that it is looking into the details of the incident.

According to the IDF, at least one rocket launch from Gaza against Israeli territory was detected.

The IDF noted that this attack marked "the 8th launch from Gaza into #Israel in just 24 hours".

This marks the 8th launch from Gaza into #Israel in just 24 hours. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that the Iron Dome managed to intercept one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip against Israel. Hours prior to that attack an IDF tank, responding to "the mortar attack on Israel", targeted a Hamas military post in Gaza.

On Tuesady, US President Donald Trump revealed his long-anticipated peace plan, dubbed as "the deal of the century", proposing a two-state solution with Jerusalem remaining Israel's undivided capital and "doubling" the territory of Palestine.

Under the peace plan Israel would retain control over settlements in the West Bank and have Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while Palestine is invited to use the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital.

The plan envisages a permanently demilitarized nature of a Palestinian state, "living peacefully alongside Israel," and a $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The right of return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral land remains off the table.