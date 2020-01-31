Erdogan Threatens New Offensive in Syria - Report

Earlier, amid a major offensive by the Syrian Army which liberated wide swatches of southeastern Idlib province, including a key strategic city, Turkey's Defence Ministry warned that its forces would retaliate "in the strongest way, without hesitation," if its 'observation posts' in the region were attacked.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Friday that Ankara may start a military operation in Idlib if the situation in that troubled region was 'not resolved immediately'.

Speaking on Turkish television from Ankara, Erdogan warned that Turkey was unable to deal with an influx of migrants who may try to flee to the country amid the Syrian Army's ongoing campaign against terrorist militias in Idlib, which borders on Turkey.

Two days earlier, Erdogan accused Russia of violating agreements aimed at preserving a status quo ceasefire deal in the region.

