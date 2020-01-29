Register
10:09 GMT29 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    White Helmets uniform found during the search of terrorists’ headquarters in Eastern Ghouta.

    White Helmets Plotting False Flag Attacks in Syria, Captured Jihadist Militant Confirms

    © Sputnik / Morad Saeed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106533/07/1065330783.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001291078169985-white-helmets-plotting-false-flag-attacks-in-syria-captured-jihadist-militant-confirms/

    Syrian troops liberated the strategic city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province on Tuesday, with the Russian military warning a day earlier that they had intelligence indicating that remnants of the notorious White Helmets ‘rescue group’ were plotting provocations in Syria due to the militants’ increasingly hopeless strategic situation.

    The Syrian military has captured a militant who provided them with corroborating evidence that the White Helmets were preparing possible false flag chemical attacks in northern Syria. A video of the militant’s interrogation was provided to media by the Russian Defence Ministry’s Centre for Syrian Reconciliation.

    The militant, a man named Abu Hamza, revealed in the video that he was responsible for guarding warehouses in the town of Kafer Hamra in the northern Aleppo countryside. There, he said, he recently saw the arrival of “people from civil defence,” that is, from the “White Helmets.”

    “I don’t know what was stored there. Some time ago some people arrived in a minibus and loaded boxes with grey tanks and boxes with rocket parts and shells. They also took filming equipment,” Hamza said.

    The man said that after fighting began, he was taken to the front in the area of Rashidin-4 in southwest Aleppo, where he fought with the ‘Jaysh al-Osman’ militant unit. Unfamiliar with the area, the man said he got lost during his retreat, leading to his capture.

    Abu Hamz
    © Photo : Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria
    Abu Hamz

    The militant’s testimony comes in the wake of reports Tuesday that over 40 White Helmets activists had arrived in the village of Einata, Idlib province, with fears that the activists may be preparing to stage a false flag chemical attack.

    On Monday, the Russian MoD reported, citing intelligence, that militants and remnants of the White Helmets were planning to stage a provocation involving the use of chlorine gas against the civilian population to provoke a Western response. According to MoD spokesman Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, two chemical laboratories in the towns of Akrabat and Selhab in Idlib province were being used to synthesize the chemicals, with specialists working in these labs receiving training in Europe.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Soldiers of Syrian army are seen after the liberation of Jaranjaz town from militants, northwestern province of Idlib, Syria. Due to the location of Jarjanaz, this will enable the army to take control over the important Hama-Aleppo road in Idlib, which remains a terrorist stronghold.

    On Tuesday, the Syrian military regained control over the strategically important city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province. The city, located at the junction of the Hama Aleppo highway, and linking Syria’s two largest cities of Damascus and Aleppo, had been a stronghold of the terrorists since 2012. The Syrian military began an operation to clear southeast Idlib in December, freeing dozens of villages before a ceasefire stepped into effect earlier this month. However, militants repeatedly broke the ceasefire and attacked government troops and civilians, prompting Damascus to retaliate and restart its offensive.

    The White Helmets ‘rescue group’, widely praised by Western media as heroes saving lives in militant and terrorist-occupied areas of Syria, have been derided by the Syrian government and its allies as ‘al-Qaeda’s civil defence’ network. Founded by former British mercenary James Le Mesurier, who was found dead outside his apartment in Turkey late last year, the White Helmets have been repeatedly spotted working side-by-side with jihadists, and repeatedly accused of staging false flag chemical attacks. This includes the infamous 2018 false flag chemical attack in Douma, which trigged airstrikes by the US, the UK, and France in April of that year. Earlier this month, former Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons specialist Ian Henderson blasted the watchdog for releasing a “sanitized” report on the alleged Douma attack, claiming it omitted key findings from its own fact-finding team. According to Henderson, these details would have cast serious doubt on whether a chemical attack took place at all, thereby undermining the justification for the Western airstrikes against Syria.

    Related:

    Russia Asks OPCW to Meet to Resolve Issues Over Report on Chemical Use in Syria – Envoy
    OPCW Whistleblower Blasts Chemical Watchdog’s ‘Sanitized’ Douma Report in UN Testimony
    Why is OPCW Ignoring Facts About 'Chemical Attack' in Syrian Douma?
    White Helmets, Militants Plan Provocations to Accuse Syrian Government of Chemical Weapons Use – MoD
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse