Trump unveiled a peace deal he says would end the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday. The deal, forged by Washington and Tel Aviv, was immediately rejected by the Palestinian Authority.

Palestinians are marching in West Bank to voice their objections to the so-called 'deal of the century' announced by US President Donald Trump following his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Palestinians have called for protests against the plan, as they view it as a de facto annexation of the West Bank.

President of the Palestinian National Authority and Chairman of the PLO Mahmoud Abbas lambasted the plan as favouring the Israeli side and disregarding the Palestinian Authority.

