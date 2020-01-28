Over 40 White Helmets Employees Arrive in Idlib - Human Rights Activist

"There is an accumulation of White Helmets in Idlib province... in the village of Einata. More than 40 people and six vehicles," Kazem said citing informed sources of the human rights organisation on the spot.
He said the group of people had allegedly arrived to prepare or stage a chemical attack for the subsequent accusation of the Syrian army.
The Syrian human rights organisation on 23 January announced that the militants planned to carry out a provocation with chemical weapons if an offensive was started by government forces. Human rights activists said terrorist caches with poisonous substances were located both in Idlib province and in the west of Aleppo and in mountainous Latakia.
