Qatari Emir Accepts Resignation of Prime Minister

DOHA (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani resigned from the post that he occupied since 26 June 2013.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani accepted the resignation on Tuesday of Prime Minister Sheikh Abdulla bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the state-run Qatar News Agency said.

HH the Amir issued Tuesday the Amiri Order No. 1 of 2020 accepting the resignation of HE the Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The Amiri Order shall be effective starting from its date of issue and shall be published in the official gazette. #QNA pic.twitter.com/IcXTNvJYnV — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) January 28, 2020

​Soon after, the outlet said that the emir had appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani to the post of Prime Minister and that he had taken the oath as the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

HH the Amir issued Tuesday the Amiri Order No. 2 of 2020, appointing HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani as Prime Minister.

The Amiri Order shall be effective starting from its date of issue and shall be published in the official gazette. #QNA pic.twitter.com/4CDIZdqs6s — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) January 28, 2020

Before HH the Amir, HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani took the oath as the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning. #QNA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) January 28, 2020

The now-former prime minister has expressed his gratitude for those who supported him during his service.

كما اشكر كل من عمل معي وكانوا خير سند ومعين لي .

حفظ الله الامير وحفظ الله قطر

والسلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته. — عبدالله بن ناصر بن خليفة آل ثاني (@ANK_AlThani) January 28, 2020

There has been no official reason for the former prime minister's resignation.