Hamas Officials May Attend Palestinian Leadership Meeting to Oppose Trump Peace Plan – Report

In June 2019, the Trump administration unveiled economic offers of a so-called peace plan pertaining to the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including a purported $50 billion investment. The Palestinian leadership rejected the plan at the time as a bribe attempt.

The AFP news agency has quoted unnamed sources as saying that representatives of Hamas plan to attend the Palestinian leadership’s meeting later on Tuesday to oppose Washington’s peace plan on the Middle East.

This comes after Trump told reporters in Washington on Monday that he would announce the plan at noon the following day, describing it as a “suggestion between Israel and the Palestinians”.

“We have the support of the prime minister, we have the support of the other parties, and we think we will ultimately have the support of the Palestinians, but we’re going to see,” Trump said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The statement followed Hamas chief Ismail Haniya pointing out that the plan, which specifically pertains to the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, “will not pass”.i

“We firmly declare that the 'deal of the century' will not pass. The new plot aimed against Palestine is bound to fail,” Haniya said, warning that the plan may lead the Palestinians to a "new phase in their struggle" against Israel.

The blueprint stipulates a $50 billion investment into Palestinian territories and neighbouring Arab state economies to upgrade infrastructure, enhance tourism and develop an online electronic governmental system, among other goals.

Abbas Touts Two-State Solution

Trump's much-anticipated announcement on the peace plan is expected to be made in few days; Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has voiced hope that France and other EU members will recognise the Palestine National Authority (PNA) as a state.

Abbas suggested that the recognition of the PNA could become “a true path to saving the French- and European-backed two-state solution and would give hope to our people that achieving peace and stability is possible”.

This stipulates creating a Palestinian state that would peacefully cooperate with the existing state of Israel, in what is expected to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and serve as a foundation for lasting peace in the Middle East.

For years, the Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their state in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), which is partially occupied by Israel, along with the Gaza Strip. The Palestine Authority is currently divided between two major factions - Fatah, which governs the West Bank, and Hamas, which controls Gaza.

The Israeli government, along with a number of other countries, such as France, the US, the UK and Germany, refuses to recognise the PNA as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has gone ahead with the construction of settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.