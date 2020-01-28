Hamas Officials May Attend Palestinian Leadership Meeting to Oppose Trump Peace Plan – Report

In June 2019, the Trump administration unveiled economic offers of a so-called peace plan pertaining to the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including a purported $50 billion investment. Palestinian leadership rejected the plan at the time as a bribe attempt.

The AFP news agency has quoted unnamed sources as saying that representatives of Hamas plan to attend the Palestinian leadership’s meeting later on Tuesday to oppose Washington’s peace plan on the Middle East.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, for his part, pointed out that the plan, which specifically pertains to the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, “will not pass”.

This comes after Trump told reporters in Washington on Monday that he would announce the plan at noon the following day, describing it as a “suggestion between Israel and the Palestinians”.

“We have the support of the prime minister, we have the support of the other parties, and we think we will ultimately have the support of the Palestinians, but we’re going to see,” Trump said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In June 2019, White House advisor and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner unveiled the economic part of the peace plan for the Middle East, touted by POTUS as a “deal of the century.”

The plan involves a $50 billion investment into Palestinian territories and neighbouring Arab state economies to upgrade infrastructure, enhance tourism and develop an online electronic governmental system, among other goals.