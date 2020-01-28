Iran's President Rouhani Slams Current US Government as 'Worst in History of America'

The tense US-Iranian relations were further marred last week after Washington slapped new sanctions on individuals and entities that allegedly help Iran evade US restrictions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani launched a tirade against the United States in a speech broadcast on state TV on Tuesday, saying that the current US government is 'the worst in America's history'.

The President also spoke of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran scheduled for next month, noting that its outcome will have an impact on regional and international politics.

© AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the country's senior diplomats in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

Rouhani previously called on Iranians to take part in the vote, adding that they should not let US President Donald Trump destroy their national unity.

Legislative elections scheduled for 21 February will determine the fate of 285 seats in the Iranian parliament. The vote will be held as the country is still reeling from the death of Quds Commander General Qasem Soleimani and the tragic plane downing incident that killed 178 people.