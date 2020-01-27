Taliban Claims Has Downed Helicopter in Paktika Province, Afghanistan - Tweet

The Taliban* has claimed that a helicopter has been downed in Paktika province, a tweet posted by the movement's spokesman shows.
"Tonight after the incident in Ghazni, an enemy military helicopter was shot down near Sharan, the capital of the Paktika province, it was completely destroyed. All people on board died", the tweet says.
#خبرمهم:— Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) January 27, 2020
بعد از رویداد غزنی، شام امروز در نزدیکی شرنه مرکز ولایت پکتیکا یک هلیکوپتر عساکر مزدور سرنگون و بگونه کامل تخریب گردید.
عمله و همه سرنشینان آن به هلاکت رسیدند.
The statement comes a few hours after the Taliban claimed that a US plane on an "intelligence mission" had crashed in the Afghan province of Ghazni. Afghan authorities said the plane crashed at around 1:30 p.m. (09:00 GMT) in Ghazni's Deh Yak district.
In the meantime, some sources claimed it was an Afghan National Army aircraft or an Ariana Afghan Airlines jet, but the company denied that it was one of its planes.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)