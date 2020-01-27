Taliban Claims Has Downed Helicopter in Paktika Province, Afghanistan - Tweet

A plane crashed in the Afghan province of Ghazni earlier in the day, with conflicting reports saying that the crashed jet belonged to a foreign company, Ariana Afghan Airlines, the Afghan National Army, or that it was a US aircraft on an "intelligence mission".

The Taliban* has claimed that a helicopter has been downed in Paktika province, a tweet posted by the movement's spokesman shows.

"Tonight after the incident in Ghazni, an enemy military helicopter was shot down near Sharan, the capital of the Paktika province, it was completely destroyed. All people on board died", the tweet says.

#خبرمهم:

بعد از رویداد غزنی، شام امروز در نزدیکی شرنه مرکز ولایت پکتیکا یک هلیکوپتر عساکر مزدور سرنگون و بگونه کامل تخریب گردید.

عمله و همه سرنشینان آن به هلاکت رسیدند. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) January 27, 2020

The statement comes a few hours after the Taliban claimed that a US plane on an "intelligence mission" had crashed in the Afghan province of Ghazni. Afghan authorities said the plane crashed at around 1:30 p.m. (09:00 GMT) in Ghazni's Deh Yak district.

In the meantime, some sources claimed it was an Afghan National Army aircraft or an Ariana Afghan Airlines jet, but the company denied that it was one of its planes.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia