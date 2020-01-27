5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strike Iran's Fars Province - Reports

In November last year, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran killing at least five, while some 120 people sustained injuries, according to media reports.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Iran's Fars Province on 27 January, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) data showed.

The earthquake was registered at about 13:30 GMT with its epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), 425 kilometres (263 miles) to the east of the city of Kuwait.

Iran's state TV, in turn, reports that the earthquake is estimated to have been 5.4 in magnitude, saying that it hit near the town of Khane Zenian, which is not considered to be a very populous area.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the quake.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. In one of the deadliest recent cases in November 2017, a powerful 7.2-magnitude quake hit an area close to the Iranian-Iraqi border, leaving hundreds dead and thousands wounded.​