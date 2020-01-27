Caspian Airlines Plane Lands in Residential Area in Iran - Videos

According to reports, the aircraft, which departed from Tehran, missed the runway upon landing and had to stop on a city street, right in a residential area.

A Caspian Airlines plane landed in the middle of the Iranian city of Mahshahr on Monday.

According to spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, Reza Jafarzadeh, all 130 passengers are unharmed. He also noted that the cause of the incident remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

The plane, which landed dangerously close to buildings and vehicles was filmed by witnesses.

Dramatic footage of a passenger plane belonging to #Iran’s Caspian airline landing in the middle of the street in Mahshahr (same city that many were killed in Nov. protest) this happened in the last hour. Witness who got the footage didn’t know if there were any casualties. pic.twitter.com/oa6ghmT8bu — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 27, 2020

​They also captured footage of passengers leaving the aircraft.