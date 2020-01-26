Register
19:25 GMT26 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. soldier climbs into an armored vehicle during the first American-Turkish joint patrol in the so-called safe zone on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey near Tal Abyad, Syria

    US Resumes Anti-Daesh Operations in Syria After Going Defensive Over Soleimani's Assassination

    © AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107723/60/1077236050.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001261078144078-us-resumes-anti-daesh-operations-in-syria-after-going-defensive-over-soleimanis-assassination/

    American troops stationed near eastern Syria's oil fields have been recently focused on self-defence, awaiting possible retaliation from Iran for the assassination of the Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

    US General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, responsible for operations in the Middle East, has announced that American troops have resumed their efforts in fighting Daesh* remnants in Syria, adding that "the tempo is coming back". He noted that right now forces are running between three or four operations along with the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) each week.

    At the same time, the general found it difficult to say for how long it will continue and how long the American troops will stay in the country, where they have been deployed without authorisation from Damascus or a UN Security Council resolution.

    "I frankly don’t know how long we’re going to be here. And I have no instructions other than to continue to work with our partner here", he said.

    The pause in the US operations against Daesh* in Syria was triggered by the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in the US airstrike in Iraq and the subsequent expected retaliation for the attack from Tehran. The response came in the form of a missile strike against American military facilities in Iraq, which resulted in several US servicemen suffering head traumas, but no fatalities.

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Gabbard Blasts Trump Over Soleimani Killing, Demands Immediate Pullout of US Troops From Iraq, Syria

    US troops were supposed to have long been withdrawn from Syria, as US President Donald Trump had previously announced the move twice during his term, but each time backtracked on the promise. Last time, in October 2019, he justified the stay of US troops by the need to "keep [Syrian] oil", with the Pentagon elaborating that the American military presence prevents oil wells from falling into the hands of terrorists.

    Damascus and Moscow condemned the move as being in violation of international law and accused Washington of stealing Syrian resources. Washington claims all proceeds from the oil extraction go to fund the SDF, which controls the oil-rich east of the country right now, but has recently sought a political agreement with Damascus.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    US Envoy Wants European Countries to Designate Militia Which Fought Daesh in Syria a ‘Terror Group’
    US Carries Out 'Defensive Strikes' Against Five Shia Militia Facilities in Syria and Iraq
    Israel Congratulates US After Strikes on Shia Forces in Iraq, Syria – Netanyahu's Office
    Gabbard Blasts Trump Over Soleimani Killing, Demands Immediate Pullout of US Troops From Iraq, Syria
    Russia Asks OPCW to Meet to Resolve Issues Over Report on Chemical Use in Syria – Envoy
    Tags:
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), oil, Daesh, Syria, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse