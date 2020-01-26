Iranian Plane Catches Fire After Leaving Gorgan Airport - Reports

An incident has taken place on board of an Iranian passenger plane mere minutes after taking off from an airport in the administrative centre of Golestan province, the city of Gorgan, located in northern Iran.

An engine on a plane flying to Tehran from Gorgan has caught on fire, forcing the pilots to return to the departure airport, Alsumaria reported, citing a Mehr correspondent.

According to preliminary information, none of the passengers was seriously injured as a result of the emergency landing at Gorgan Airport. The Iranian aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire on board the aircraft, reports say.

An alleged photo of the incident has appeared online.

هواپیما متعلق به شرکت آرجی قشم ایر با ۸۵ مسافر که گرگان را به مقصد تهران ترک کرده بود، پس از اینکه موتور این هواپیما پیش از اوج‌گیری دچار آتش‌سوزی شد دوباره به فرودگاه برگشت و مسافران این پرواز پس از ساعاتی با هواپیمای جایگزین به مقصد رسیدند.#ایران pic.twitter.com/AZdngJhKL5 — ایران آزادی (@iranazadi1395) January 26, 2020

A day earlier, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that an Airbus A300-600 passenger airliner operated by Iran Airtour had made an emergency landing in the Iranian capital of Tehran due to an unspecified technical issue. No one was injured.

On 8 January, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally downing the jetliner.