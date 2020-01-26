Palestinians Promise to Abandon Oslo Accords Over Trump Peace Plan - Report

The Oslo accords, signed in the 1990s, officially created the Palestinian Authority as a structure tasked with exercising self-governance over the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, while also marking the start of the Oslo Peace Process, which was aimed at achieving peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) reserves the right to withdraw from the Oslo agreements, which regulate relations between the Palestinian Authority and the state of Israel, if US President Donald Trump releases his "deal of the century" peace plan, AFP reported, citing Saeb Erekat, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and former Palestinian representative in the talks on the Oslo Accords.

The former Palestinian chief negotiator stated that Trump's plan seeks to turn the "temporary occupation [of Palestinian territory by Israel] into a permanent" one, although there has so far been no reliable information about the political part of Trump's "deal".

The Oslo agreements resulted in Israel's recognition of the PLO as a representative of the Palestinian people and a party to the peace negotiations, while the PLO, in turn, officially recognised Israel's right to exist peacefully and renounced the use violence to achieve its goals.

Amid the signing of the two Oslo accords in 1993 and 1995, the sides also inked the Gaza–Jericho Agreement that envisaged the creation of the Palestinian Authority as a structure tasked with exercising self-governance over the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

