Iranian Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Tehran Airport - Reports

After the pilot's attempt, the plane finally landed successfully at Tehran's Mehrabad airport and all passengers and flight attendants are in good health, according to media reports.

An Iran Air flight from Tehran to Istanbul that left Imam Khomeini International Airport was forced to land at Mehrabad airport due to a technical failure, Mehr news agency reported.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the Airbus A300-600 passenger airliner operated by Iran Airtour bound for Istanbul had to turn back and land at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport due to an unspecified technical issue.

✈️ پرواز تهران - استانبول، پس از ترک فرودگاه امام به دليل نقص فنى در میانه مسیر، به سمت تهران بازگشت و در فرودگاه مهرآباد فرود آمد/ مسافران با هواپيماى جايگزين، تهران را به مقصد استانبول ترک می کنند. pic.twitter.com/LVjCdork3Y — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 25, 2020

#IRB9716 returned to Tehran with an unspecified issue. https://t.co/ZjsVzonXe4



Older transponders that report position based on inertial reference are subject to drift, i.e., expanding hold pattern & appearance of landing outside the runway. Aircraft landed safely. pic.twitter.com/MKHXTgbYkD — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 25, 2020

All passengers and the crew are safe, an official at the Imam Khomeini International Airport told Mehr news agency.

The number of people on board has not yet been reported.