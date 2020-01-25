Syrian Army Liberates 3 Villages in Idlib Province, Combating Militants in Aleppo – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The Syrian government troops have liberated three villages in the northern province of Idlib, and are fighting militants in the province of Aleppo, media reported.

According to Al-Ihkbariya broadcaster, the Syrian army established control over three settlements in southeastern Idlib on Friday.

Al-Watan newspaper reported about the ongoing fighting in the province of Aleppo, northwest of the provincial administrative centre. The clashes are reportedly taking place in Aleppo’s suburb of Zahraa.

Earlier in the week, the Russian Defence Ministry’s Centre for Syrian Reconciliation reported that at least 40 Syrian Army servicemen and 50 jihadists had been killed and 80 more Syrian soldiers wounded after militants attacked their positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The situation in the province of Idlib – the last stronghold of militants in Syria – has escalated since 19 December when the Syrian army launched a new military operation in the area. On 12 January, the ceasefire, which was agreed by Russia and Turkey, entered into force. However, militants continue to attack the Syrian army and civilians despite the truce.