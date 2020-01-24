Register
23:09 GMT24 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013 photo, U.S. troops listen to Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, as he speaks at the Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

    Will They Stay? US General Says Troops to Remain in Middle East for 'Quite a While'

    © AP Photo / Mark Wilson, Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    5119
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107145/43/1071454377.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001241078131026-will-they-stay-us-general-says-troops-to-remain-in-middle-east-for-quite-a-while/

    In the last eight months, US troop levels in the Middle East have increased by one-third, and new arrivals can expect to be there “for quite a while,” a top US general said earlier this week.

    “You're here because I requested that you come,” US Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, who commands US Central Command (CENTCOM), told sailors and Marines aboard the USS Bataan in the Red Sea on Thursday, according to AP. "I'm not sure how long you’re going to stay in the theater. We’ll work that out as we go ahead. Could be quite a while, could be less than that, just don’t know right now."

    McKenzie’s comments come amid a heated debate in Washington about redeploying US troops for confrontation with Russia and China on the one hand, and increasing pressure on US forces in the Persian Gulf as Washington pushes ever closer to war with Iran on the other.

    Troop shifts proposed by Pentagon leaders, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, could see as many as 200,000 service members shifted toward theaters more likely to see conflict with Moscow or Beijing, with most of them going to US Indo-Pacific Command, Sputnik reported. 

    While the US Armed Forces has 1.3 million people under arms, merely 170,000 are deployed abroad, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Manpower Data Center. That means some of the 83,000 troops under CENTCOM authority would likely be moved elsewhere under the proposed plan.

    US federal lawmakers have voiced their unease with the plan, though, fretting that the US cannot simply abandon its commitments to its allies.

    “A decrease in our investment now may result in the need for the United States to reinvest at many more times the cost down the road,” leading members of the House Armed Services Committee said in a January 16 letter to Esper obtained by Defense News.

    But to McKenzie, the increased US troop presence in the region is sending a message to Iran, which traded shots with the Pentagon earlier this month when it bombarded US bases in Iraq following the US assassination of a leading Iranian general while he was in Iraq.

    “The message is, we don’t seek war with you. You should not seek war with us. And we would like to de-escalate to a lower level of tensions, if that’s possible,” he said Thursday on the Bataan, an amphibious assault ship capable of serving both as an aircraft carrier and as a dock for marine assaults. The Bataan’s deployment to the region is one of several equipment shifts that have included an aircraft carrier battle group, nuclear-capable bombers and 20,000 additional troops being moved within striking distance of Iran.

    “We’re in a very delicate time in the Central Command theater as a result of the events of the last couple of weeks,” McKenzie said. “What we want to do is we want to convince the Iranians that now is not a good time to do something goofy.”

    Related:

    Photos: US Delivers Six Light Attack Helicopters to Kenyan Army Amid Troop Withdrawal Debate
    Iraqi Militias ‘May Take Operations Against US’ Troops if Washington Refuses Withdrawal
    Analyst: US 'Bid' to Cut Iraq Military Aid Over Troop Ouster is a 'Rejection of Democratic Process'
    Tags:
    Mark Esper, Pentagon, great power ambitions, troop redeployment, US troops, Kenneth McKenzie, US Central Command (CENTCOM)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse