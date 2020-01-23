Unidentified Aircraft Spotted Over Iraq's al-Qaim, Explosions Heard - Reports

An unidentified aircraft conducted at least three strikes on a Kataib Hezbollah headquarters in the Iraqi town of al-Qaim early Friday morning, according to local reports.

According to al-Hadath, reports suggest the air strike was targeting a Kataib Hezbollah commander who was in the Iraqi city some 400 kilometers northwest of Baghdad.

Unconfirmed reports from the area revealed first responders have been called to the scene, which is said to have several casualties.

The 45th brigade of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as the Hashd Shaabi, announced earlier Thursday that its anti-aircraft forces opened fire on an unidentified drone flying over its bases along the border with Syria, reported the Xinhua News Agency, citing the paramilitary force's website.