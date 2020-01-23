Unidentified Aircraft Spotted Over Iraq's al-Qaim, Explosions Heard - Reports

According to al-Hadath, reports suggest the air strike was targeting a Kataib Hezbollah commander who was in the Iraqi city some 400 kilometers northwest of Baghdad.
#العراق — مراسل الحدث: أنباء عن استهداف قائد ميداني لميليشيا حزب الله في القائم بضربة جوية— الحدث (@AlHadath) January 23, 2020
Unconfirmed reports from the area revealed first responders have been called to the scene, which is said to have several casualties.
Unidentified aircraft reported over #Iraq's al-Qaim, Explosions Heard. https://t.co/72xhvFcVwA— The Wolf Report (@thewolfreports) January 23, 2020
Al-Qa’im is ~40kms (25 miles) away from #Syria’s al-Bukamal, target of past attacks by #Israel on alleged pro-Iranian positions. pic.twitter.com/xEcihrIE4q
The 45th brigade of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as the Hashd Shaabi, announced earlier Thursday that its anti-aircraft forces opened fire on an unidentified drone flying over its bases along the border with Syria, reported the Xinhua News Agency, citing the paramilitary force's website.
