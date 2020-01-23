Israeli Man Arrested After Saying He Wants to ‘Take Down Putin’

The Russian president arrived in Israel on Thursday to take part in the World Holocaust Forum, an international event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp attended by dozens of world leaders.

Police in Israel temporarily arrested a man who walked up to a female officer in Jerusalem and told her that he wanted to “take down [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Ynet reports.

According to the outlet, the man was detained for questioning, but soon released after claiming that he was just "joking".

No further information was made available about the man.

The incident took place Wednesday, a day before the Russian president arrived in Jerusalem to join the ongoing World Holocaust Forum. Along with Putin, world leaders and dignitaries including French President Emmanuel Macron, the UK’s Prince Charles, German President Frank Walter-Steinmeier, and US Vice President Mike Pence are in attendance.

Israeli authorities have deployed some 10,000 security personnel to the streets of Jerusalem to ensure security.