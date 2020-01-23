Russian President Putin Meets Head of Palestinian National Authority Abbas in Bethlehem - Video

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas are having a meeting in the city of Bethlehem in the West Bank.

The two presidents are expected to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East as well as economic and political cooperation.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Putin delivered a speech at a Holocaust commemoration event in Jerusalem.

