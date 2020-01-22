UNSC Urges Libyan Parties to Swiftly Engage in 5+5 Military Commission’s Work - President

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The UN Security Council is calling on the parties to the conflict in Libya to engage in the work of the 5+5 Military Commission as soon as possible, Security Council President Dang Dinh Quy said in a statement.

"The members of the Security Council urged the Libyan parties to engage constructively in the 5+5 Military Commission in order to conclude ceasefire agreements soon as possible," Quy said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Germany hosted an international conference on Libya in Berlin under the UN auspices with the participation of representatives from Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union, in the hopes of finding a comprehensive solution to the Libyan crisis.

According to a communique published after the meeting, the participants agreed to create an International Follow-Up Committee to coordinate their actions in regard to the Libyan issue, and called for all Libyan armed groups to demobilize and integrate eligible fighters into a unified army and law enforcement.

The communique also mentioned the importance of forming an effective government, resuming ceasefire talks between the warring sides in Libya, and holding parliamentary and presidential elections in the country.

Quy said the UN Security Council welcomed the conclusions reached at the Berlin conference, adding that member states will further discuss in the coming days its outcomes, as well as address a possibility of adopting a resolution endorsing its results.