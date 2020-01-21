Iraqi Military Says Overnight Rocket Attack on Green Zone Launched From Southeast Baghdad

BAGHDAD, (Sputnik) – Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said on Tuesday that the three missiles, which landed near the US embassy in the so-called green zone overnight, had been launched from the southeastern Baghdad district of Al-Zafraniya.

“The Baghdad Operations Command found rocket launching sites in the Al-Zafraniya district,” the military said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi ordered to start an investigation into the incident.

Earlier in the day, an Iraqi security said that three rockets had landed in the "green zone" in Baghdad, close to the US embassy, causing no casualties.

In December 2017, the Iraqi leadership declared victory over the Daesh* after fighting it for over three years. Nevertheless, the international coalition against the terrorist group, which was established in 2014, remained in the country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting victory over the terrorist group.

Despite these efforts, however, terrorists continue to conduct raids and attacks across the country.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia