Israeli Knesset to Vote on Netanyahu Immunity Panel Next Week

On 1 January, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested Yuli Edelstein, the speaker for the nation's parliament, grant him parliamentary immunity while he remains the subject of multiple corruption investigations.

Israel’s Knesset speaker, Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, announced on Sunday that the plenum will vote next week on a panel to consider Nenteyahu's request for parliamentary immunity.

“Even though I disagree with the position of the Knesset legal adviser, I believe that, in order to maintain trust in the institution of Knesset speaker by all the factions, it is important to accept it,” Edelstein said in a statement, cited by the paper, explaining his decision.

Edelstein referred to an opinion issued by the parliament’s legal adviser, Eyal Yinon, who said earlier, following Netanyahu’s request, that a House Committee in charge of deliberating the request, can be convened regardless of the Knesset being in recess ahead of the country’s 2 March legislative election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested parliamentary immunity on 1 January after multiple investigations on charges related to corruption, bribery and fraud kicked off. Netanyahu complained that the charges were politically motivated and aimed at removing him from the office.

The Israeli opposition assumed that the prime minister’s request to parliament to grant him immunity confirms his guilt. They said will vote against granting immunity to Netanyahu.