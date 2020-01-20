Register
03:11 GMT +320 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Hacking

    Israel Alleges Existence of Hamas Bitcoin Wallet - Report

    © CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106481/23/1064812355.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001201078080350-israel-alleges-existence-of-hamas-bitcoin-wallet---report/

    Tel Aviv has long blamed Tehran for supporting Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant movement. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

    The Interdisciplinary Centre's (IDC) International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT), in the Israeli city of Herzliya, reported that al-Nasr Brigades - Lawa al-Tawahid (the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees), allegedly operating under the auspices of Hamas, recently found a new way to fund-raise, according to a Sunday report by the Jerusalem Post.

    The ICT is reported to have discovered that a Facebook page called 'cash4ps' allows Hamas to carry out remittances out of the Gaza Strip using cryptocurrency, rendering anonymity for donors and beneficiaries, the media report suggested.

    According to a report seen by The Jerusalem Post, specialists from ICT found a particular bitcoin address which revealed "an irregular increase in the scope of activity”. A "deeper review showed that the same address served a seemingly legitimate financial website by the name of cash4ps”, according to Jpost.

    An entity allegedly linked to the bitcoin address was “identified as operating an account in a banned bank”, the report claimed. According to Jpost, the Bitcoin Abuse Database flagged the online cryptocurrency 'wallet' as a 'piggy bank' for Hamas.

    The Islamic National Bank - earlier designated by Washington as a terrorist entity for alleged connections to Hamas - was also reported to have been spotted in the list of financial transactions, the media report said.

    The ICT reportedly traced down recent online activity for the bank - which has several offices and a chain of ATMs across the Gaza Strip - on social media and concluded that the bank's Facebook page was providing links to a cryptocurrency address said to be connected with the al-Nasr Brigades.

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Iran, Hamas Strike Funding Deal to ‘Increase Resistance’ to Israel
    Digging further, the ITC discovered that the bitcoin wallet was linked with al-Buraq media, which identifies with the al-Nasr Brigades “and included an appeal for support due to lack of resources and Iran’s rejection to their request for support”, The Jerusalem Post said.

    The ICT discovered that the total transaction volume of the wallet reached an estimated 3,370 Bitcoin ($23,800,524). According to Israeli experts, the wallet has reportedly seen over 4,500 transactions in the last four years.

    The ICT report also noted that a company linked to the wallet has at least two physical addresses in the Gaza Strip.

    Related:

    Human Rights Watchdog Urges Israel to Revoke Export License for Spyware Company
    Four Missiles Launched at Israel From Gaza, Two Intercepted - Reports
    30 Parties Finalise Their Lists as Israel Prepares for Third General Vote in Less Than a Year
    Retired Mossad Agent Reveals Story of Israel’s ‘Greatest Spy’ at Top of Egyptian Establishment
    Matteo Salvini Vows to Recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital if He Becomes Italian Prime Minister
    Tags:
    fundraising, bitcoin, Gaza Strip, Hamas, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers present creations of the label Dont Shoot The Messengers (DSTM) during a fashion show at the Berlin Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Berlin.
    From Ushanka Hats to Latex Bondage Outfits: Alluring Apparel at Berlin Fashion Week
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse