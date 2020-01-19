Register
16:24 GMT +319 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, December 29, 2019

    Israeli Justice Minister Calls Knesset Speaker to Block Vote on Netanyahu Immunity Committee

    © REUTERS / Abir Sultan/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107789/90/1077899014.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001191078078350-israeli-justice-minister-calls-knesset-speaker-to-block-vote-on-netanyahu-immunity-committee/

    Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has found himself under pressure from both Benjamin Netanyahu and from his political rivals, who have been struggling to see a separate Knesset Committee weigh the premier’s immunity request over his corruption charges. Israel is in the meantime eyeing an unprecedented third general election in a year, on 2 March.

    Justice Minister Amir Ohana Saturday insisted that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein should not call a plenary vote to set up a committee that would look into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for parliamentary immunity from his corruption charges – the panel that, according to Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon, could be convened ahead of the 2 March vote.

    “Edelstein said something interesting: ‘I don’t accept the legal opinion of the [Knesset] legal adviser'. And now I expect him to stand by his words", Ohana told Channel 12 news Saturday, implying that if Edelstein is not inclined to call the plenum, he should not do so.

    “In a democracy, there is a public at the head of which is the Knesset speaker and he is the chosen official who decides if deliberations will take place or not", he said.

    The justice minister also brought up Likud’s claim that Yinon shouldn’t have been allowed to advise anything in light of a “serious conflict of interest”: the lawyer’s wife, Amit Merari, is part of the team that prosecuted the prime minister over purported corruption. In response, Yinon noted that his professional legal opinion has nothing to do with the lawsuits against Netanyahu or proceedings to be held in the Knesset.

    Knesset speaker Edelstein is meanwhile between a rock and a hard place, as he has of late been under pressure from both Netanyahu, whose allies are trying to block the committee vote, and the government head’s political rivals.

    The other day, Blue and White Party member Avi Nissenkorn called on Yinon to exert influence over Edelstein’s failure to act on the Knesset’s call to review Netanyahu’s immunity request on his three criminal cases. The opposition party even reportedly threatened to show Edelstein the door if he fails to set up a parliamentary gathering early next week.

    Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid told Channel 13 news that he was sure Edelstein would do the “right thing” and call a plenum vote.

    “I don’t want to sit here and threaten the Knesset speaker", he stated.

    Yinon earlier stated that Edelstein does not have the right to prevent the Knesset from forming the House Committee, which members voted for last Monday 16 to 5. However, a vote on the committee must also be held in the Knesset plenary session, with all 120 MKs taking part. A majority have already thrown their weight behind the committee.

    Meanwhile, the prime minister and his supporters have insisted that the House Committee should not be established due to the Israeli government undergoing a transition period and looming elections that may prevent MKs from properly scrutinising the immunity request.

    No open trial proceedings may occur, unless the latter are voted on. The prime minister’s legal woes consist of three criminal cases - fraud, breach of trust, and taking bribes - which, he fears, will prevent him from running in the third national vote in a year this March.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Deliberately Lying About Downed Ukrainian Plane
    Netanyahu Supporter: Premier's Not Perfect, But His Competitors Pale in Comparison to Him
    Barring Miracles, Netanyahu Could be Put on Trial, But That's Not the End – Israeli Blogger
    Tags:
    Knesset, breach of trust, fraud, bribery, legal case, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers present creations of the label Dont Shoot The Messengers (DSTM) during a fashion show at the Berlin Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Berlin.
    From Ushanka Hats to Latex Bondage Outfits: Alluring Apparel at Berlin Fashion Week
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse