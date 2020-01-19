Iraqi Forces Say Detain One of Leaders of Daesh in Al-Fallujah

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) have detained one of the leaders of the Daesh* terrorist group in the city of Al-Fallujah, Anbar province, the ISOF said.

According to the statement published on Twitter, the detained Daesh commander was in charge of Daesh internal security in the city.

On 15 January, The New York Times reported citing military officials that the United States had resumed joint military operations with Iraq following a two-week pause.

The officials, according to the report, said the United States was eager to resume joint operations with Iraq against Daesh to disrupt any momentum the organisation may have gained from the brief pause.

Earlier in January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel coalition forces over the US drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport.

In December 2017, the Iraqi leadership declared victory over Daesh after fighting it for over three years. Nevertheless, the international coalition against the terrorist group, which was established in 2014, remained in the country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting victory over the terrorist group

Despite these efforts, however, terrorists continue to conduct raids and attacks across the country.

