Register
14:52 GMT +319 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    German Foreing Minister Heiko Maas addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, as part of a meeting in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 5, 2018

    German Foreign Minister Lashes Out at US Over Its Max Pressure Policy Towards Iran

    © AP Photo / Sina Schuldt
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    251
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106666/33/1066663355.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001191078077556-german-foreign-minister-lashes-out-at-us-iran/

    Tensions between Tehran and Washington, which have been growing since Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, peaked this January following the killing of the Islamic Republic’s top commander Qasem Soleimani. Following the assassination, Germany and other European countries reiterated their calls for avoiding escalation.

    Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has lambasted the US over its policy of maximum pressure on Iran, warning of a flare-up in the region and called for diplomatic solutions with Tehran. As the chief diplomat told the German outlet Bild am Sonntag, "threats and military actions have not changed anything" when it comes to the stance of the Iranian leadership.

    "We should not pretend that the situation will automatically improve with a regime change in Tehran by outside forces. This approach has already failed, for example, in Iraq", he said.

    He also noted that if one wanted to improve the situation for the Iranians, there was no point in ending the dialogue.

    "Then, we should talk to Iran and demand compliance with human rights. In any case, solely threats and military escalation have brought nothing. We want to prevent a flare-up in the Middle East", he urged.

    Maas called on Germany’s allies to take the European approach to the crisis, namely the EU’s reliance on diplomacy instead of escalation, and defended the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    "Without the agreement, Iran would probably already have an atomic bomb. We absolutely must prevent it from getting this far", he warned.

    At the same time, Maas urged Tehran to abide immediately by the obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, although it scrapped its remaining limitations under it in the wake of the deadly attack on Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani.

    "The increased uranium enrichment must come to an end. The International Atomic Energy Agency must continue to have access to all facilities in Iran to check this closely", Maas concluded.

    Road to Escalation in Middle East

    On 14 January, the foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany – countries-signatories to the Iran nuclear deal – announced that they "have no choice" but to take action through the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) of the 2015 JCPOA to bring Iran back into full compliance with the accord. They later confirmed that they had initiated the dispute mechanism, which could see the sanctions against Iran reinstated.

    U.S. Soldiers and journalists stand near a crater caused by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ali Abdul Hassan
    ‘Sigh of Relief’: By Averting US Deaths, Iran Strike Dodged ‘Major Conflict’ Escalation
    Tehran has been gradually reducing its commitments under the JCPOA since May 2019, following Washington's unilateral pull-out of the treaty one year earlier and the imposition of energy and banking sanctions on the state in 2018, but the Islamic Republic announced that it was giving up the remaining restrictions amid a fresh flare-up this January. Relations between the two countries went further downhill following an attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, with Washington blaming Tehran for orchestrating it. The US responded with a drone attack on top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who had travelled to Iraq.

    Related:

    ‘Sigh of Relief’: By Averting US Deaths, Iran Strike Dodged ‘Major Conflict’ Escalation
    Israel and Iran Have Been Waging a Secret War – German Media
    German Defence Minister Confirms Reports of Trump's Threats to Slap EU With Higher Tariffs Over Iran
    Tags:
    Qasem Soleimani, Middle East, sanctions, Iran Deal, Iran, US, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sand, Heat, Roar of Engines: Best Moments of 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
    Sand, Heat, Roar of Engines: Best Moments of 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse