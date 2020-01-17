Egypt Releases Detained Anadolu News Agency Staffers

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The Egyptian authorities earlier accused the detained persons of preparing false reports about the political, economic and security situation in the country. The detentions were strongly condemned by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The Egyptian Prosecutor General said late Thursday it had decided to release detained employees of Turkey's Anadolu news agency. According to the prosecutor general, the three Egyptian citizens had been released on bail of 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($635).

Two detained Turkish citizens – not one as it was previously reported – would be transferred to the Turkish Embassy in Egypt for their further deportation.

On Wednesday, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported that Egyptian police had searched its office in Cairo.

The Egyptian Interior Ministry announced shortly thereafter that it had detained four members of the so-called electronic media committee over their alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood* terror group, including one Turkish national.

The Egyptian authorities accused the detained persons of preparing false reports about the political, economic and security situation in the country.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric earlier called on Cairo to provide information about the detainees and release them.

*Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.