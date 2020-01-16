BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Clashes between protesters and police erupted near the Russian Embassy in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on late Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Police officers resorted to tear gas to disperse the protesters, with several tear grenades having exploded near the Russian diplomatic mission.

The activists, in turn, threw stones at security officers, forcing them to retreat. The clashes left some people injured, including several journalists.

Employees of the Russian Embassy in Beirut were not injured in the violent protests, the embassy’s press service said.

“Several firecrackers hit the embassy’s territory. Of course, we are feeling the consequences of the use of tear gas … No diplomats have been injured, the embassy is operating in a normal mode,” the press service said on late Wednesday.

The press service added that the embassy was not a target of the erupted violence.

Lebanese Red Cross said in a statement that at least 35 people have been injured in violent clashes between police and protesters.

“As for the moment, 35 people have been injured, they have been hospitalized. Ten people received assistance at the site,” the Red Cross said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The Wednesday clashes are just one more episode in the ongoing unrest in Lebanon, which started on October 17, following the government’s intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Even though the controversial measure was scrapped and the government of Saad Hariri resigned, people have remained in the streets to demand reforms amid a protracted economic and financial crisis.