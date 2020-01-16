Video: Egyptian President Inaugurates Red Sea’s Largest Military Base

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi inaugurated on Wednesday the largest military base ever built on the coast of the Red Sea amid tensions in the Middle East.

The base will serve as a bulwark against "security threats in the Red Sea and ensure maritime navigation across the Red Sea to the Suez Canal and associated economic regions," Sisi's spokesman said.

Most important information about the largest military base in the Red Sea, the largest naval base in the Middle East and North Africa Berenice



Details at: https://t.co/nx4g0W1Dsp#EgyptToday #Egypt | #قاعدة_برنيس_العسكرية #قاعدة_برنيسpic.twitter.com/S7eFdNgTC2 — Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) January 15, 2020

The air and naval facility, called Berenice, is located in the country’s southeast, several hundred kilometers from the Sudanese border.

The ceremony was attended by the Abu Dabi crown prince and defence ministers from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — Egypt’s powerful allies and Iran’s regional rivals.

I was happy to accompany the Egyptian President during the opening of the Berenice military base and civilian airport. Such achievements reflect Egypt's vision of all-round development and enhance its role in regional stability. We wish it more progress and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/nvbWqMA01j — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 15, 2020

Tensions in the Middle East escalated last year when the United States accused Iran of attacking tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. The two teetered dangerously on the brink of an open conflict this month after a US strike killed a top Iranian commander during his visit to Iraq.