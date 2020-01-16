Alleged Video of IDF Strike Against Hamas Targets In Gaza Strip Surfaces on Social Media

The IDF confirmed the strike late on Wednesday. Various video recordings of the alleged Tel Aviv response have surfaced on social media. One video depicts a major explosion in a residential area, purportedly in the Gaza Strip. The cam is apparently stable and allows viewers to observe a powerful blast and burst of fire.
עוד מתקיפות צה''ל ברצועה#צהל💙
The second clip looks like a short cut from a lengthy CCTV footage that may have caught the moment of the IDF raid against Hamas. Despite its relatively good video quality, the clip shows only a very distant and quick glow in the night, said to have been caused by a detonated missile.
Israeli warplanes bombed #Gaza without non confirmed "rocket attacks" tonight
Great show 🥳
A third video was said to have been made by a direct eyewitness. The shaky cam captured only the purported aftermath of the IDF attack. The short clip shows several pillars of smoke in the distance said to have been caused by the explosions. Missile detonations are, however, audible in the video, suggesting that the cameraman caught the Israeli strike.
