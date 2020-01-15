Four Missiles Launched at Israel From Gaza, Two Intercepted - Reports

Israeli Haaretz news outlet reported Wednesday, citing the country's military, that four rockets were launched from Gaza at Israel, with two of the missiles being intercepted by the Iron Dome system.
The outlet also added that rocket alerts sounded in southern Israel earlier on Wednesday.
#Israel & #Gaza 🇮🇱🇵🇸: 4 rockets were fired from Gaza towards the Nahal Oz area this afternoon.— Intelligence Fusion -Asia (@IF_Asia_) 15 января 2020 г.
- 2 of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system
- No casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/cRQIodSBy4
According to the reports, the prime minister has to rush into a bomb shelter following the missile alerts.
Tel Aviv holds the Hamas movement responsible for the attacks coming from the Gaza Strip.
