Four Missiles Launched at Israel From Gaza, Two Intercepted - Reports

Last week, Israel unveiled a new laser-based system against Qassam rockets, mortar shells, anti-tank missiles and drones that will replace the current Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Israeli Haaretz news outlet reported Wednesday, citing the country's military, that four rockets were launched from Gaza at Israel, with two of the missiles being intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

The outlet also added that rocket alerts sounded in southern Israel earlier on Wednesday.

#Israel & #Gaza 🇮🇱🇵🇸: 4 rockets were fired from Gaza towards the Nahal Oz area this afternoon.

- 2 of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system

- No casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/cRQIodSBy4 — Intelligence Fusion -Asia (@IF_Asia_) 15 января 2020 г.

The recent missile attack launched from Gaza took place on 25 December, when Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding an election rally in the targeted region, in the of Ashkelon.

According to the reports, the prime minister has to rush into a bomb shelter following the missile alerts.

Tel Aviv holds the Hamas movement responsible for the attacks coming from the Gaza Strip.