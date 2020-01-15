US to Cut $250Mln in Military Aid to Iraq if Coalition Expelled - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government is preparing to cut $250 million in military aid to Iraq if American troops are expelled from the country, media reported.

The State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs is working to cut the entire quarter-billion dollars of military financing for Iraq for the current fiscal year, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday, citing emails from the State and Defence Departments.

American officials have repeatedly ruled out a complete pullback from Iraq. White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien last week said the United States would leave on its "own terms."

US, Iraq and S-400

The WSJ report follows an earlier statement by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood that Iraq could face US sanctions if the former purchased S-400 air-defence systems from Russia.

Replying to a question during an event at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, Hood said on Tuesday that a deal to buy the Russian missile systems would likely trigger sanctions and noted that the United States was advising its partners to refrain from the move.

Citing Iraqi parliament members, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the country had started consultations with Russia on the possible purchase of S-400 air defense systems.

On 5 January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel coalition forces over a 3 January US drone attack near Baghdad International airport that assassinated Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, along with Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Forces.