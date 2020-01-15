New Video Shows Iranian Missiles Downing Ukraine Passenger Jet - Report

Iran on Saturday admitted that its military unintentionally shot down a Ukraine passenger aircraft, killing all 176 aboard, including citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The downing of the aircraft coincided with airstrikes by Iran on two American bases in Iraq.

Newly-released video, reportedly verified on Tuesday by the New York Times, reveals two missiles launched on on 8 January allegedly from an Iranian military base in Tehran that targeted the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) craft, moments before it was destroyed in mid-flight, killing all on board. The video, purportedly recorded by a security camera located on a roof near the village of Bidkaneh, four miles from an Iranian military site, was initially posted to YouTube by an Iranian, according to the newspaper.

