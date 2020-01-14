At Least Five Rockets Land Near Iraq Base Hosting US Forces - Reports

According to multiple reports citing Iraqi military sources, several rockets hit the Taji military base, north of Baghdad, on Tuesday. A source in the Iraqi security forces confirmed that at least five Soviet-made Katyusha-type projectiles hit the military installation.
Alsumaria News, citing a source, reported that five projectiles landed near the base. Local media said that at least three people were injured. Contradicting reports suggest that casualty figures could be higher.
The Iraqi military confirmed in a statement that the attack targeted a military installation where American personnel are deployed, but denied reports that there were injured.
Lawmakers noted that the assassination violated Iraqi sovereignty, and the country’s government filed a complaint to the UN Security Council. Iran later retaliated by attacking two military bases hosting American troops in Iraq with ballistic missiles.
Iraqi military bases housing US personnel have reportedly faced multiple attacks over the past two months.
*Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)