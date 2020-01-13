Kiev Initially Blamed Iran Tragedy on Engine Failure to Gain Access to Crash Site - Reports

The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran initially blamed last week's plane crash in Tehran on engine failure in an attempt to gain access to the crash site, a Ukrainian security official told Reuters on Monday.
"If we had said straight away that they had shot it down, I am not sure they would have let us go to the wreckage at all," Oleksiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council, said.
The Ukrainian Embassy initially issued a statement pointing to engine failure as the cause of the crash on Wednesday. However, the statement was soon replaced by another one stating that the reasons for the deadly incident remain unknown.
