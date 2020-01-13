Tehran Dismisses Trump's 'Support' Tweet, Says Iranians Will Remember He Killed Soleimani

It comes after US President Trump published a tweet of support for Iranian protesters in the Persian language. On Sunday, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the US president is "not entitled" to dishonour the ancient Persian language after his threats to Iran.

Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei has dismissed Donald Trump's tweet of support for Iranians, saying that the latter will remember that he killed their top military commander Qasem Soleimani and was the reason of economic challenges for many Iranians, state media reported.

According to Rabiei, by expressing his concern for Iranians, Trump was crying "crocodile tears."

On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to express his support for Iranians who attended the protests that took place in response to Tehran's admission of having accidentally downed a Ukrainian jet. Trump wrote both in English and in Farsi:

"To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi responded to Trump's tweet by saying that the US president was "not entitled to dishonour the ancient Persian language" because of his previous threats to Iran.