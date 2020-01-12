Register
22:34 GMT +312 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Trump’s National Security Advisor Reveals Circumstances Under Which US Would Withdraw From Iraq

    © AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1012
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107797/18/1077971871.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001121078017518-trumps-national-security-advisor-reveals-circumstances-under-which-us-would-withdraw-from-iraq/

    Last week, following the US drone strike against a senior Iranian commander in Baghdad, Iraq’s parliament passed a resolution calling for the expulsion of all foreign troops from the country and the cancellation of Iraq’s cooperation with the US-led coalition against Daesh (ISIS).*

    The US will leave Iraq on its own terms and when it is “safe” to do so, US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has said.

    “The president said we want to be out of the Middle East. But what we need to do is leave on our terms, and we need to leave in a fashion in which ISIS/Daesh has been fully eliminated. We took care of the physical caliphate and we’re working very hard now to mop up the rest of ISIS,” O’Brien said, speaking to Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

    “I think we’ll come up with a resolution, we had a team from NATO this week. I think you’re going to see far more NATO involvement in Iraq,” O’Brien added.

    Pressed on whether the US would respect Iraq’s sovereign choice, O’Brien said that the US looked forward “to leaving an Iraq that’s safe and that’s secure and that’s independent, and that’s what the Iraqis want as well.”

    Commenting on the Iraqi parliament’s resolution demanding the complete withdrawal of all foreign forces from the country, O’Brien downplayed its significance.

    “With respect to the resolution you’re talking about that was a non-binding resolution, so it seems they’ve learned something from our democracy with non-binding resolutions…This was a non-binding resolution passed by a Shia-only group of legislators. The Sunnis boycotted it, the Kurds boycotted it.”

    On Friday, US media reported that Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi formally asked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to develop a mechanism to withdraw the estimated 5,000 US troops still stationed in the war-torn country. In a phone call with Pompeo, Mahdi reportedly objected to US forces entering Iraq and aircraft flying over the country’s airspace.

    On Saturday, US media reported that Washington had warned Baghdad that it could lose access to its central bank account at the US Federal Reserve Bank if it went through with its decision to expel US troops from the country. Last week, following the Iraqi parliament’s vote, President Trump threatened to hit Iraq with sanctions that would “make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame” by comparison, and said that the US would not leave Iraq until Baghdad paid the US back for the costs of building the Balad military base north of the Iraqi capital.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    'We Need to Get These Missiles’: Iraq Considers Purchasing Russian S-400 Systems, MP Says
    Report Reveals Why US Troops Suffered No Casualties During Iran Strike on American Bases in Iraq
    Nearly 60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Smiling man with a white dog with winter forest on the background.
    The Colours of Winter: Breathtaking Landscapes From Across the Globe
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse