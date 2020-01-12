Iran Reportedly Summons UK Envoy Over His Attendance at Anti-Government Rally

Earlier on Sunday, UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire denied his taking part in Tehran protests that allegedly called for the prosecution of those responsible for the fatal mistake that led to the recent downing of the Ukrainian Airlines plane in the Iranian capital.

Iranian media reports said on Sunday that Tehran had summoned UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire over his participation in an anti-government rally.

This comes after Macaire claimed on his Twitter page that he had not participated in protests in Tehran that ostensibly called for punishing those responsible for the fatal mistake that led to the downing of the Ukrainian Airlines plane in the Iranian capital earlier this week.

He tweeted that he actually attended the rally “to pay respects” to victims of the crash, some of who were Britons.

In a separate tweet, he wrote that he was arrested half an hour after leaving the vigil, adding that arresting diplomats is “illegal in all countries”.

