Iran’s Rouhani, Canada’s Trudeau Talk Over Phone About Plane Crash Investigation - Tehran

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked over the phone about the Ukrainian plane crash after it was revealed that Iran mistakenly downed the airplane.

"Iran welcomes any international cooperation within the framework of international law to clarify this incident and will provide all consular facilities for this purpose. And we are ready for the foreign ministers of Iran and Canada to continue their talks" Rouhani said in a phone call with Trudeau, as quoted by his press office.

Trudeau confirmed in a press conference that agreements on Canada's involvement in the plane crash investigation were reached.

"It is absolutely necessary that Canada participate in this investigation. We expect the full cooperation of Iranian authorities. Currently, three visas have been approved for members of the Standing Rapid Deployment Team. We expect that the lead members of this team will arrive in Tehran around 04:00 p.m. [21:00 GMT] today and establish a presence on the ground to support Canadian families," Trudeau said.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed in the vicinity of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including 57 Canadians.