Alleged Video of Moment Missile Fired at Doomed Ukrainian Plane Released

On Saturday, the Iranian Guards Corps Troops announced they had taken down Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane en route from Tehran to Kiev, mistaking it for a missile. At the same time Ukrainian authorities have called on Iran to take full responsibility for the incident that claimed 176 lives.

A new video allegedly showing a moment the missile that hit a Ukrainian airliner was launched has been making round on the internet. Posted by Foreign affairs editor of Walla News, Guy Elster, the footage shows what seems to be a missile firing that is filmed during the night at a parking lot. Mere seconds after the launch, the night sky gets flashed.

Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737-800 bound to Kiev crashed soon after it took off in Tehran airport on Wednesday morning. The catastrophe left no one from 176 people aboard the aircraft alive.

Among initial versions of the incident were technical malfunction and collision with a flying object. However, on Saturday the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Amir Ali Hajizadeh announced that the plane was downed bu Iranian military after it had been mistaken for a cruise missile.