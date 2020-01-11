4.7-Magnitude Quake Rocks Istanbul, Turkey - Emergencies Service

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the tremor occurred at a depth of 16 kilometres, some 62 kilometres west of the city.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has struck near Istanbul with its epicentre in the district of Silivri, Istanbul Province, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Saturday.

"A magnitude 4.7 earthquake took place at 16:37 pm [13:37 GMT] in the Marmara Sea region with its epicenter in the Marmara Sea in the area of the city of Silivri", the emergencies service said.

Meanwhile, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute registered the quake as being 4.8 in magnitude.

According to Hurriyet newspaper, the earthquake sparked panic among locals.

According to Istanbul Mayor Ali Yerlikaya, the tremor was felt in districts located near the Sea of Marmara.

Marmara Denizinde başta istanbul olmak üzere çevre illerde hissedilen Kandilli Rasathanesi verilerine göre 4.7 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana gelmiştir. Bilgi vermeye devam edeceğim. — Ali Yerlikaya (@yerlikayaali34) January 11, 2020

​There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage caused by the tremor.​