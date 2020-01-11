Mine Explosion Hits Vehicle With Romanian Troops in Southern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (Sputnik) - A bomb explosion has hit a military vehicle carrying Romanian troops in the Dand district of Afghanistan's Kandahar Province, a source said Saturday.

"A bomb went off on Romanian troops in the Haqdad Karez area of Dand district this morning, but no casualties were reported", the source told reporters.

Sources say the vehicle was damaged in the blast, and the area was blocked by foreign forces afterward.

The Taliban has taken responsibility for the incident, claiming, however, that the blast killed all the soldiers in the vehicle.

Kandahar's governor and police chief have declined to comment.