Mine Explosion Hits Vehicle With Romanian Troops in Southern Afghanistan - Source

"A bomb went off on Romanian troops in the Haqdad Karez area of Dand district this morning, but no casualties were reported", the source told reporters.
Sources say the vehicle was damaged in the blast, and the area was blocked by foreign forces afterward.
The Taliban has taken responsibility for the incident, claiming, however, that the blast killed all the soldiers in the vehicle.
"A militant tank was completely destroyed in a powerful mine explosion this morning near the airport in Krow Shelley, in the Dand district of Kandahar Province, and killed all foreign soldiers who were in the tank", Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.© AFP 2019 / GETTY OUT AFP PHOTO/HO/US COALITION FORCES/Parker Gyokeres HO / US COALITION FORCES
Kandahar's governor and police chief have declined to comment.
All comments
Show new comments (0)