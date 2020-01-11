Canada's Trudeau Calls for 'Closure, Accountability' After Iran Plane Admission

Tehran unintentionally shot down Ukraine's Boeing 737 because of "human error", Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said "closure and accountability" needed after Iran admitted the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 crash occurred due to "a human error."

"Tonight, Iran acknowledged that Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down by its own armed forces," the prime minister's official statement reads, continuing:

"Our focus remains closure, accountability, transparency and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims. This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together."

Trudeau's statement then outlines Canada's determination to "work with partners to ensure a complete and thorough investigation," contending that the government expects "full cooperation from Iranian authorities."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW