New Video Allegedly Showing Minute-Long Fall of Ukrainian Boeing in Iran Emerges Online

A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members caught fire minutes after taking off from Tehran's Khomeini Airport and crashed on 8 January killing everyone on board. The US and Canada have mulled over a version that it was mistakenly hit by an Iranian missile, but Tehran insists it was a mechanical failure.

As speculations around the crash of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Flight PS752 in Tehran continue a new video allegedly showing the plane falling from the sky has given a new perspective to the incident.

The footage, shot from a car moving along an unspecified highway, purportedly shows the doomed plane after it caught fire in mid-air and started to lose altitude. Around 56 seconds into the video, the plane hits the ground as a major blaze is seen in the distance. The same flare was seen on other videos, allegedly showing the crash from other vantage points.

New #video for the #ukraineplanecrash that shows the plane on fire for around 56 seconds before it crashed #Iran #UkrainianAirlines pic.twitter.com/4ZfSFSRqqq — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) January 10, 2020

The exact cause of the incident still remains unknown as joint Iranian-Ukrainian investigation teams continue to study the crash site, plane debris, and black boxes, but US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have already suggested that Iranian air defences might have accidently shot down the passenger plane. Trudeau cited intelligence data from multiple sources that suggested such a scenario.

On the same day, new alleged footage of the incident appeared that showed a missile being fired near Tehran and how it purportedly hit the Ukrainian Boeing.

© REUTERS / Handout Part of the wreckage from Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, 2020

Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation chief Ali Abedzadeh has dismissed the allegations that the plane was hit by a missile as "rumours [that] make no sense". He later clarified that debris from the plane would be dispersed over a larger area if it had been downed by an anti-aircraft missile. Tehran insists the plane suffered a technical failure.

Ukrainian authorities have so far refrained from favouring a single version, but instead named four main theories they’re reviewing right now: mid-air collision with another aircraft or drone, technical malfunction, terrorist attack, or downing by a missile. Kiev has called on all foreign partners to share any information they have on the tragic incident in order to determine the truth.